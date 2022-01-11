Shreyas Iyer Will Lead Team, But Not Ahmedabad Franchise

It is known that the Delhi Capitals did not retain Shreyas Iyer, and he is on the IPL 2022 mega auction list. Along with Lucknow and Ahmedabad, other franchises are showing interest in Shreyas Iyer.

Earlier, there were reports that Sherays Iyer will lead the Ahmedabad team, but the news is doing rounds on social media that the franchise wants to rope in another player as their captain.

In IPL 2021, Eion Morgan was the KKR team skipper, but the franchise did not retain him. Based on sources, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise is in talks with Shreyas Iyer and they are willing to give choice to Iyer. So, this might be the reason that the Ahmedabad team wants to choose another player as their captain.

In IPL 2020, Shreyas Iyer played a key role in helping the DC team reach the finals. Due to injury, Iyer missed the first phase of IPL 2021 and Rishabh Pant got the opportunity to lead the team. Even though Shreyas Iyer returned to the team in the second phase of the IPL, DC announced that Rishabh Pant was their Captain.