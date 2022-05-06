Shooters From Telugu States Competing At ISSF Junior World Cup 2022

The ISSF Junior World Cup is scheduled to take place from May 9 to 20 in Suhl, Germany. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chose 51 shooters from India based on the top three rankings. The Sports Authority of India will fund 37 of them for Olympic events, while the NRAI will sponsor 14 for non-Olympic events

From the Telugu States, young shooter Esha Singh from Hyderabad and Maddineni Umamahesh from Andhra Pradesh are participating in the tournament.

Isha, 17, will compete in the individual and team 10m and 25m air pistol events, while Maddineni Umamahesh will compete in the 10m air rifle event.

The shooter, who hails from Hyderabad, clinched gold in the Asian Shooting Championships in November 2019.

Also Read: Asian Games 2022 In China Postponed Know Why