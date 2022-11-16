Shocking Releases From Teams Ahead Of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction will begin on December 23 in Kochi. However, the rivalry has already begun among the 10 teams, as the think tanks have submitted a list of retained and released players. Surprisingly, few experienced players were released by the franchises, which shocked cricket experts and fans.

Kane Williamson:

Kane Williamson had a terrible performance in the IPL 2022, possibly his worst in the previous five years, scoring 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 93.51. Kane Williamson was retained by SRH for INR 14 crores in the IPL 2022.It is worth mentioning that, despite not having a particularly strong squad, the Sunrisers made the IPL 2019 playoffs under his leadership.

Dwayne Bravo:

Dwayne Bravo joined the Chennai Super Kings more than a decade ago. He spent most of his career in yellow. He may join another team after being released by the four-time winners. He was the team's joint-highest wicket-taker, with 16 wickets at an excellent bowling average of 18.69.

Mayank Agarwal:

Mayank Agarwal had an outstanding IPL 2021 season, scoring 441 runs at an average of more than 40 and a strike rate of more than 140. Because of his amazing numbers, the Punjab Kings not only kept him for IPL 2022 but also appointed him captain. Last year, however, Agarwal was only able to accumulate 196 runs at an average of 16.33.

Murugan Ashwin:

The Mumbai Indians have chosen to part ways with Murugan Ashwin ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The decision is shocking from three different perspectives. To begin, Ashwin was MI's most successful spinner last season, taking 9 wickets at a 7.86 run per over economy rate. He was also a low-cost acquisition, costing the squad only INR 1.60 crore.

