Shoaib Malik Responds To Divorce Rumours With His Instagram Bio?

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer, and tennis star Sania Mirza have been in the news recently after reports of their divorce surfaced. According to multiple media reports, they have been living apart for quite some time.

According to a recent media report, a close friend of the couple said that Shoaib Malik and Sania would divorce soon because they were already separated. As per reports, Shoaib Malik has demanded that no questions about his divorce be asked on the Mirza-Malik program.

However, neither confirmed the reports. Among the speculations, the Pakistani cricketer's Instagram bio caught netizens' attention. "Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing," his bio says. Even though his recent comment implied that things were not going well between the couple, his Instagram bio tells a different story.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza is enjoying the FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar