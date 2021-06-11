Shikhar Dhawan To Captain India's White Ball Tour of Sri Lanka, Buvi Vice-captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Thursday that Shikhar Dhawan will lead India on their white-ball tour to Sri Lanka, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as vice-captain. The series will consist of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is).

The one-day internationals will be held on July 13, July 16, and July 18. The Twenty20 Internationals will be held on July 21, 23, and 25. The R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo will host all the matches. On June 28, India will arrive in Sri Lanka.

The Test team has a lot of new faces with them in England for the ICC World Test Championship final and the ensuing five-match series against England.

After outstanding performances in the IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, and Chetan Sakariya received their first India call-ups. K Gowtham of Karnataka was also selected.

Shreyas Iyer isn't in the lineup, indicating that he's still recuperating after his shoulder ailment.

India's Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net bowlers:

Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh