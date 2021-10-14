Shardul Thakur in, Axar Out of T20 World Cup Because of Dhoni, Say Netizens

In the last minute, the BCCI had made changes to the T20 World Cup squad. Following discussions with the All-India senior committee, they have added Shardul Thakur to the main squad for the T20 World Cup. Axar Patel was added to the standby players.

However, some netizens are saying that Dhoni has started his work. We know that Dhoni was appointed as the mentor for the T20 World Cup. Netizens are saying that because of Dhoni, Shardul was added to the team.

Shardul Thakur is playing for the CSK team in the IPL. He is playing a major role in the CSK team as a low-order batsman and bowler. In 15 matches, he took 18 wickets and helped his team to win easily in the tough games.

Most Indian cricketers like to take Dhoni's decisions. Fans were saying that Shardul Thakur was also on this list. Because of this, Delhi Capitals (DC) player Axar Patel was added to the standby list. Netizens wrote that Lord Thakur in the T20 World Cup. BCCI does not select Lord Shardul. He selects himself wrote another user.

so Dhoni started doing his work. DC player out, CSK player in. #RIPCricket — Facts (@BefittingFacts) October 13, 2021

Picking Shardul Thakur was a right call but it should've been in the place of Ashwin or Rahul Chahar. And not picking Chahal is as dumb as it gets. It's like encouraging the ones who didn't perform and the discouraging the ones who did perform well. https://t.co/tOeEiouTlf — MS DHONI Fangirl 🦁💫 (@bleedingmsdhoni) October 13, 2021

Finally!!

Justice delivered.

But when is Chahar getting injured? pic.twitter.com/UGuAJl6SaT — Shiva Karthika🇮🇳 (@shivakarthika15) October 13, 2021