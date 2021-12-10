Shame on BCCI Trending on Social Media After Virat Kohli Sacked

Virat Kohli was sacked as the Indian men's cricket team's ODI captain and announced that Rohit Sharma would take charge as full-time limited-overs captain. His first assignment will be South Africa versus India ODIs, which begin next month.

Since Kohli's dismissal, his fans have flocked to Twitter to express their outrage. The fans are upset not only because of the dismissal but also because of how the BCCI handled the announcement. The BCCI issued a press statement with no remarks on Kohli from the selectors or any significant BCCI official.

To express their displeasure, fans started the # ShameonBCCI trend on Twitter. They are accusing BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah of failing to show respect for India's finest batter of this generation. They are also displaying Kohli's statistics as captain of the ODI team, as well as his other accomplishments.

