Shakib Al Hasan's Anguish On Umpire: See What He Did

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's star all-rounder, is noted for flashes of brilliance with both bat and ball on the field. Shakib, on the other hand, had two moments of complete lunacy in a match in the Dhaka League, a domestic Bangladesh T20 league, when he lost his cool with the umpire twice in the space of two overs.

Shakib once kicked the stumps after a leg-before appeal was knocked down when playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Abahani Limited, and then an over later, disputing the umpire's decision to call playoff due to rain, he uprooted the stumps and shattered them on the ground.

Shakib is seen running to the umpire before grabbing the stumps and throwing them to the ground in frustration.

Sad, Disappointing and Disrespectful. This kind of conduct has become a routine practice by one of Bangladesh’s most accomplished player. #DPL #ShakibAlHasan #AngerIssues https://t.co/dbD2BoomFQ — Vidur Kumar (@vidurk2) June 12, 2021

Mohammedan Sporting scored 145/6 in the match, which was held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Shakib, their captain, led the way with 37 runs off 27 balls.

When play restarted, D/L was employed, and Abahani had nine overs to reach a target of 76. However, they only managed 44/6 in the end, and Mohammedan won by 31 runs.