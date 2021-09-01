Shahid Afridi Trolled For Supporting Taliban

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi seems to make controversial statements on a regular basis. This time, he has stepped up and made a comment on the terrorist organization Taliban, which has taken control of Afghanistan. In an interview, he went on to say that the Taliban had arrived with a "positive attitude" this time.

"The Taliban have arrived with a really positive attitude. They are allowing women to work. And I believe the Taliban enjoy cricket a lot, "Afridi told the media on Monday.

"The Taliban are giving jobs to women and supporting cricket, as well as the cricket series against Pakistan." The Taliban are highly supportive of cricket, Afridi added.

Watch the video:

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

Here are the netizen reactions:

I don’t understand why mostly all pakistani’s supporting taliban — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) August 31, 2021

Yea!! He can organize 20/20 league matches there too… Taliban Pro League (TPL) — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) August 30, 2021

Even Taliban cannot digest Shahid Afridi's statement 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uYjPN5XGty — भारत आत्मज 🇮🇳|#Hindutva is Hinduism That Resists (@Kamal4Bharat) August 31, 2021

Taliban find new leader in Afridi to run Afghanistan — Balbir (@Balbir88065909) August 31, 2021