Shahid Afridi Trolled For Supporting Taliban

Sep 01, 2021, 11:47 IST
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi seems to make controversial statements on a regular basis. This time, he has stepped up and made a comment on the terrorist organization Taliban, which has taken control of Afghanistan. In an interview, he went on to say that the Taliban had arrived with a "positive attitude" this time.

"The Taliban have arrived with a really positive attitude. They are allowing women to work. And I believe the Taliban enjoy cricket a lot, "Afridi told the media on Monday.

"The Taliban are giving jobs to women and supporting cricket, as well as the cricket series against Pakistan." The Taliban are highly supportive of cricket, Afridi added.

