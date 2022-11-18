Shahid Afridi Advices Babar Azam To Step Down As T20I Captain

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has advised Babar Azam to quit T20I leadership and focus on leading the team in longer formats. Afridi stated that he respects Babar and does not want him to handle the burden of captaincy across all three forms of cricket.

"I believe he should make the difficult decision to step down as T20 captain. He should concentrate on his batting and lead the team in Tests and one-day matches. Shadab Khan, the team's vice-captain, or Mohammad Rizwan or Shan Masood can take over as captain in T20I cricket and relieve Babar of the burden in the shortest format of the game," stated Afridi in an interview with Sama TV.

"I have a lot of respect for Babar, which is why I don't want him to take on the responsibility of captaincy in T20 cricket. In longer formats, I want him to concentrate on his captaincy. In the T20 format, you have players like Shadab, Rizwan, and even Shan Masood who can lead the team "Afridi continued.

Babar is regarded as one of the best hitters in the world. The Pakistan captain is the only player rated in the top three across all formats of the game, but his performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 raised eyebrows. Babar scored 124 runs in seven T20I matches with a strike rate of 93, raising concerns over his status at the top of Pakistan's batting order.

