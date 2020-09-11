Trinbago Knight Riders won Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Thursday and created a history. It was a spectacular achievement for the franchise and TKR's dominance remains unmatched in the CPL history so far as the side won all of their 12 matches in the tournament.

Franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory message for his team after the victory over St. Lucia Zouks in the final. For the Kieron Pollard-led side, this was a season to remember as they didn't lose even a single match this season.

SRK tweeted as, "Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys...u make us proud, happy and make our party even without a crowd. Love u team. @TKRiders @54simmo and my fav @DMBravo46 well done @KieronPollard55 & my man @DJBravo47 love you how many now4!!! @Bazmccullum come to IPL love u." Here is the tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a selfie with the backdrop of TKR players celebrating on his TV. He wrote, "Thank you Trinidad & Tobago and the @CPL for the tournament. @GoToTnT."