Serena Williams Swansong: Tennis GOAT Praises Venus in Farewell Speech

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and inspiration to millions across the world has retired from professional Tennis. She was knocked out of the US Open in the third round at Arthur Ashe Stadium after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic. Her remarkable27 year tennis career was anticipated to come to an end after the defeat. Williams was eliminated in the third round on Friday, losing 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1.

After the game, in an on-court interview, with tears in her eyes, she thanked her parents, sister, and her fans who always supported her.

"Oh my god, thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried, Alija played a little bit better. Thank you. Daddy! I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh my god. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades," she said, speaking on-court,"

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," she said, holding back tears.I it's been a fun ride. It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life. I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I'm just so grateful. Yeah, I mean, you got me here," she added.

Here is the full interview: