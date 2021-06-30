Serena Williams Injured, Ends Grand Slam Journey In Wimbledon 2021

Serena Williams sobbed as she limped out of Wimbledon on Tuesday (June 29) after her current bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title was cut short due to injury.

On a slick Centre Court, the American sixth seed and seven-time Wimbledon champion was plainly in discomfort and needed treatment when leading 3-2 in her first-round match against unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams returned after a long layoff, but her sorrow was palpable.

After Sasnovich had rallied from a 3-1 deficit, she grimaced and brushed away tears before preparing to serve at 3-3. The 39-year-old, who had started the match with strapping on her right leg, shrieked and sobbed on the grass before being helped off the court.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me." Serena Williams wrote on Instagram