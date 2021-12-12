Selectors May Ignore Shikar Dhawan Over Poor Show in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's top openers, has not been in the playing XI of Team India for a long time. Despite captaining the Indian team on its tour of Sri Lanka he did not play in most matches.

Team India, which is presently on tour in South Africa, will play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series there. However, it was reported a few days ago that Dhawan may be included in the ODI team. The squad is yet to be announced.

Shikar Dhawan got a good chance to show off his skills in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But this left-handed batter is consistently failing in this event.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Shocked Over Ganguly's Captaincy Statement

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh is being played in Chandigarh's Sector 19 Stadium. Everyone expected Dhawan to have a solid inning for Delhi in this match. However, they failed badly. He was unable to get the squad off to a solid start. He was dismissed for 14 runs.

Dhawan had previously failed against Jharkhand and Hyderabad. He was unable to create an account in Jharkhand. Against Hyderabad, he scored 12 runs. After failing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, selectors may think to select him for the South Africa tour.