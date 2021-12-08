Selectors To Discuss ODI Captaincy With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

As India's tour to South Africa is slated to begin on December 26, 2021, rumors have circulated on social media that Virat Kohli may step down as the ODI captain.

It has been reported that there are plans to give the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma, as he is currently the full-time captain of the Indian T20I team.

However, according to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, the ODI captaincy is a sensitive topic, and the selectors will meet with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to discuss it before making a final decision.

"The ODI captaincy is a sensitive topic. Some believe that after being named T20I captain, Rohit Sharma should be handed responsibility for all white-ball cricket. But, in order to do so, the selectors must meet with Virat Kohli and assess where he is with his batting.

"The problem will have to be reviewed with Rohit as well since he is looking for clarification on his role."

In terms of the series against South Africa, the selection committee will first declare the Test team, followed by the ODI squad at a later date.

India's tour to South Africa will begin with the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test match at Centurion.