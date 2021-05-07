See How Twitterati Is Reacting To Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Fundraiser Campaign

May 07, 2021, 14:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have joined India's fight against the second wave of coronavirus. The power couple have started a campaign on Ketto to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Anushka Sharma shared a video on her Twitter and captioned, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”

Virat Kohli in the video said that, "We are going through tough times and all of us need to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year. We are starting a fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise  funds to help the people who are in need. We are confident that people will come forward to support those who need our help. We are in this together and we shall overcome this." The couple have donated Rs.2 crore to the fund raising project and hope to raise a total of Rs. 7 crores. 

Here is the video.

See how Twitterati is reacting to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Fundraiser Campaign. Here are the tweets.

Advertisement
Back to Top