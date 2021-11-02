See How Twitterati Reacted to Yuvraj Singh Comeback to Cricket

In his latest Instagram post former cricketer, Yuvraj Singh startled the cricket world by announcing his return to the 'pitch,' allowing fans to speculate whether the two-time world cup champion is restarting his professional career two years after announcing his retirement.

Yuvraj posted a video of his final century in India jersey when he blasted 150 against England in Cuttack and stated that he will be back on the field "maybe in February" due to "popular demand."

He also asked supporters to continue supporting the Indian squad, which is suffering at the present ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE after losing their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Also Read: How Team India Can Qualify For Semi-Finals in T20 World Cup 2021

However, he has not stated in what role he would be making his return. The 39-year-old declared his international retirement in 2019 but continues to play in leagues throughout the world.

Yuvraj was last seen in action in March of this year when he represented India Legend at the Road Safety World Series. On the other hand, Netizens are predicting that Yuvraj Singh's post is referring to the Road Safety match which starts in February.

The left-handed batsman was named player of the tournament when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, and he previously helped the nation win the first World T20 in 2007. However, after hearing this news netizens go crazy