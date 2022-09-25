Ind Vs Aus T20I Match in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad police has tightened security arrangements for today's T20 cricket match between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. Following the incident that took place at the gymkhana grounds during T20I ticket sales, Rachakonda police has decided to strengthen security to ensure smooth conduct of the match.

Over 2,500 police officers will be deployed around the stadium, help players with their movements, control traffic, and ensure easy entry and exit of crowds. On Sunday, around 40,000 people are expected to watch the game at the stadium.

The police has also set up 300 CCTV cameras for live viewing at the Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills. Police has also issued traffic warnings, imposed heavy vehicle rules, and created separate parking zones. Hyderabad Metro Rail has increased its train frequency beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing till 1 a.m. to ease the flow of viewers and general traffic on the arterial route.

The Rachakonda police has asked all the fans, including pass holders, not to bring any electronic devices other than mobile phones for security reasons. Match boxes, cigarettes and lighters, beer and other intoxicants, selfie sticks, helmets, and sharp items are all prohibited at the stadium. Pets are not permitted at the stadium. The match will begin at 7 p.m.