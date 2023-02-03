Second Edition Of Rupay Prime Volleyball League To Kick Off With A Bang

Mumbai: After successfully introducing Indian sports fans to volleyball in 2022, Sony Sports Network returns with the second season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. The tournament goes underway from 4th February to 5th March 2023 and will be spread across three cities - Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The league will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam) channels.

The broadcaster gears up to provide fans with high-octane action where they can choose from five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Olympian Ci Michel and Olympic Games commentator Lewie Lett will provide their expert views in English. The Hindi commentary box will witness the presence of renowned sports presenter Sunil Taneja. Top names like Arun V and Sudheer Mahavadi will share their point of view in Tamil and Telugu, respectively. State-level Volleyball player Tinu Anthony alongside -volleyball fanatic Nishad will provide Malayalam commentary. Famous sports presenters Manish Batavia and Atish Thukral will entertain viewers with bilingual commentary in English & Hindi.

With 31 matches played across three cities, the league will witness the eight franchises – Kolkata Thunderbolts, Kochi Blue Spikers, Calicut Heroes, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Chennai Blitz, and Mumbai Meteors – go head-to-head for the prestigious title. Expectations from defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts will be high as they look to retain their title and continue their winning streak from the previous edition. The new season will also welcome a new team Mumbai Meteors with an impressive lineup of players like Brandon Greenway (USA), Hiroshi Centelles (Cuba), Karthik A, Amit Gulia and Hardeep Singh.

Fans will be excited to watch national heroes such as Vinit Kumar (Kolkata Thunderbolts), Jerome Vinith (Calicut Heroes), Akhin G S (Chennai Blitz) and Ranjit Singh (Hyderabad Black Hawks) in action. Some of the key international players PVL fans can watch out for will be the Venezuelan Olympian Jose Verdi, Peru National team captain Eduardo Romay and Australian National team player Trent O’Dea.

RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, which started with an aim to introduce the Indian audience to the real version of the sport, has replicated the same sentiment in their new campaign. Launched in association with the Sony Sports Network, ‘Yeh Hai Asli Volleyball’ film focuses on how PVL provides fans with the real volleyball action. The film breaks people’s preconceived notions about the sport and how the street version of the game is not real Volleyball.

Watch the LIVE coverage of Season 2 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam) channels.

Also Read: For The First Time Ever, Volleyball Club World Championships Are Coming To India!