Second Edition of National Amateur Golf League to tee off at Boulder Hills

Hyderabad: The second edition of the Aurobindo Realty presents National Amateur Golf League (NAGL) in association with Ecolastic is set to tee off at the Par 72 Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club here from November 15 – 19, 2022. The annual event, promoted by the T Golf Foundation, will see participation from seven leagues around the country.

The NAGL has grown in stature since being established last year with representation from more cities as local Team Mysa get set to defend their title. Challenging them will be Mighty Eagles from Bengaluru, Canam Raptors from Chandigarh, Chennai Hustlers from Chennai, Golfers Guild from Delhi NCR, Nanofix by Cleantech from Kolkata, Dabang Daredevils from Lucknow & Sreenidhian Thunder Bolts from Hyderabad.

The tournament will be played on singles & Fourball better ball Match Play format. The team will be divided into two groups through a live draw. All teams will play all the other teams in their group once with the top two teams qualifying for the semi finals.

Dr. NRN Reddy, the Founder of the T Golf Foundation, said on the occasion, “I’m delighted with the way this event has been received and we’re only going from strength to strength. While the players will need to sacrifice a week off from their usual work routine the enthusiasm and camaraderie is visible and so heartening to see”.

The winning team will take home prize money of INR 5 Lakhs apart from the title of being the National Champions. The runners up are set to receive INR 3 Lakhs while the third placed team will receive INR 2 Lakhs along with glittering medals.

Also Read: Australian Players Who Are Opting Not To Play In IPL 2023

Top lady India International professional golfers Ms. Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari were in attendance to wish the teams all the best for this year’s NAGL Championship. While the cricket IPL is the inspiration, these golf leagues have been such a success as club golfers can participate and not just be mere spectators.

The event is supported by Jaagruthi Group & Trident and managed by Brandon de Souza Management Services.