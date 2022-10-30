Satwik Sairaj Wins 2021 Sakshi Excellence Awards in Sports
The Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty duo created miracles in badminton and showed their strength in the Indian men's doubles team. Satwik Sairaj, who is a native of Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, was inspired by his father and brother, who were state-level players.
He trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy to sharpen his skills. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Satwik and Chirag won gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in men's doubles. They also won a gold medal in the prestigious Thomas Cup in 2022, which was the biggest victory achieved by the Indian team in the history of the Thomas Cup.
Satwik Sairaj won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and a bronze medal at the World Championships 2022. Satwik Sairaj, who set a record by winning three international medals in three months, is felicitated by Sakshi Media Group with the Young Achiever of the Year award in the sports category.
