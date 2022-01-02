SATS: Admissions For Sports Hostels And Academics On This Date

Admissions for Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) sports hostels and academies will be held on January 6 and 7, 2022, at various locations around the state.

Rules

Interested athletes should arrive at the trials with a birth certificate, a study certificate, a doctor's fitness certificate, and a Covid-19 negative certificate, as well as two passport-size pictures.

Admissions will be held for the following categories at various locations

1. Admission to the regional sports hostel in Warangal for athletes under the age of ten.

2. for wrestling and cycling sports at Osmania University's respective academies.

Also Read: Nepal Heroes Cup: Telangana Player Chandu Wins Gold Medal, Thanks KTR For Support

3. For admissions to the Athletics Academy, Khammam

4. Admissions for hockey at the Wanaparthy Hockey Academy and volleyball at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium for youth under the age of 16.