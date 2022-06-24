Sarfaraz Khan Likely To Be Picked For This Series

Sarfaraz Khan, a young batsman, is expected to be recognised for his steady form in red-ball cricket as well as his outstanding exploits in the Ranji Trophy over the last two years. The 24-year-old, who hit 134 against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, is anticipated to be named for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in November.

On the second day, Sarfaraz produced a superb century against MP, slamming 134 runs off 243 deliveries before being out. According to The Times of India, Sarfaraz's outstanding exploits in the domestic system have earned him a spot in India's Test team for the Bangladesh series.

"It's difficult to ignore him now." His performances speak volumes about his immense talent, putting several members of the Indian squad under strain. When the Indian selection for the Bangladesh Test series is chosen, it will be a foregone conclusion. He performed admirably for India A last year in South Africa, and he's a superb fielder," a BCCI insider told TOI.

Sarfaraz has scored over 900 runs this season, including four centuries and two half-centuries, and is the tournament's leading run-scorer. He became the third batter to do so after former cricketers Ajay Sharma and Wasim Jaffer.