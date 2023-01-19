Sara Ali Khan or Sachin's Daughter, Who Did Shubman Gill Wave at?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: In the first ODI against New Zealand, Shubman Gill scored 208 runs off 149 balls. During his innings, the hitter smashed nine sixes and 19 fours. While wickets dropped at the other end, he continued to score quickly. He also becomes the youngest Indian cricketer to have scored a double century in a 50-over contest.

During the chase, when Shubman Gill fielded near the boundary in yesterday's match, spectators shouted Sara Sara. He waved to the fans after hearing the loud noises.

Here is the video:

It is known that Shubman Gill has recently been in the headlines for supposedly dating Sara Ali Khan. He was formerly related to Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. In one of his interviews, Shubman Gill hinted that he could be dating Sara Ali Khan. He also stated that she is the industry's fittest actress. The actress has remained silent about the subject. After Shubman Gill's double ton, Several memes are making rounds on social media.

Here are the reactions:

Beta ek baar aur soch lo. Itna bura bhi nahi hai Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/VrcOmfws9i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 18, 2023

