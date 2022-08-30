Sara Ali Khan Dating A Cricketer?

Team India opener Shubman Gill is now in the headlines for a viral photo on social media in which he can be seen having lunch with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

A photo of Shubman and Sara Ali Khan having lunch together in Dubai has gone viral on social media. This has fueled suspicion that the couple is dating. This comes only days after Shubman impressed for the Men in Blue in their series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Shubhman Gill was not part of Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022, which kicked off on August 28. However, it is uncertain if the meeting with Sara Ali Khan was pre-planned or if they happened to meet by chance.

Gill is presently free of national duties as he was part of the Asia Cup 2022 squad, while Sara is frequently spotted in Dubai for promotions. The friendship between Gill and Sara might be another high-profile focus of attraction between Bollywood and cricket.

Here are the fan's reactions:

Shubman Gill took the song seriously,

“Hey, que Sara Sara, jo bhi ho so ho

Hamein pyaar ka ho aasara, phir chaahe jo ho.” pic.twitter.com/F2LRrrXlsy — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) August 29, 2022

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Picture With Sri Lankan Fan Viral