Santosh Trophy Knock-out Matches Likely to be Held in Saudi Arabia in Feb 2023

Dammam (KSA): With an objective to promote strong football relationship between two nations, All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Thursday. The “idea is to host the knock-out stages of the Santosh Trophy National Championships in Saudi Arabia next February 2023, the press release said.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran signed a MoU with their Saudi Arabian counterparts in Dammam city. Under the agreement, both the nations will “study the possibility to stage the final stages of the Santosh Trophy" in the West Asian country in February 2023”.

As per release, the agreement will allow a wide range of activations, including the provision of technological support, the organization and hosting of youth competitions for both men and women on a regular basis, as well as exchange of football and governance experts.

AIFF General Secretary Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said they are making efforts to take Indian football to the Indian fans spread across the world.

“It is a remarkable development for Indian football. Our aim is to create a new platform for Indian football and spread it among the Indian fans all across the world. My sincere thank to SAFF for their active cooperation in realising our goal,” Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said.

