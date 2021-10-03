Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests This Player Could Go For Whopping 14 Crore in Mega IPL Auction

This IPL season is not going well for certain players and IPL franchises. Two teams have already qualified, while another is on the verge of making it to the playoffs.

One of the star players in this season is KKR's, Venkatesh Iyer. Before he put on the KKR jersey, no one knew who he was. The youngster doesn't even have much first-class cricket experience. Venkatesh Iyer has only played 10 first-class matches.

According to cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar, youngster Venkatesh Iyer is a hidden treasure who will only improve with time.

In addition, Sanjay stated that Venkatesh Iyer may attract large offers in the major auction. However, the major auction is only a few months away, with two new clubs joining the Indian Premier League.

"I'm thinking 12-14 crores since this is a surprise show," Manjrekar remarked. I was checking out his first-class stats, and his list A record is excellent. His average is 47 and his strike rate is 92.

In addition, he is a bowler, and in the most recent match, he showed that he can bowl difficult overs as well. So he is someone who will command a high price.

He went on to say, "Today, I focused on the manner he hits." He hits a lot on the back foot, which is really fascinating. It looks like a pull, but it's a cut. I view him as a really qualified T20 game-changer rather than someone who has had a few good weeks. "