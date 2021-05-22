Sanjana Ganesan's Dance Moves Viral, Fans Ask Where Is Your Hubby

Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, was spotted grooving at her home and shared a video of herself dancing on Instagram.

The sports anchor revealed her dancing abilities by shaking her leg to MC Zaac, Anitta, and Tyga's 'Desce Pro Play (PA PA PA)'.

Sanjana's Instagram reel received a lot of views and support after she was seen dancing and doing different poses, but there was one question that fans couldn't stop asking: 'Where is her hubby Jasprit Bumrah?'

Sanjana and Bumrah married on March 15. Bumrah was unavailable for the T20I and ODI series after leaving India vs England Test series in the middle.

Sanjana was the presenter for the Koltaka Knight Riders team of IPL 2021, while Bumrah represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2021.