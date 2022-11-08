Sania Mirza's Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Mallik's couple was well known in India and Pakistan as the Indian tennis star married the Pakistani cricketer. Now, there are rumours that the couple is heading toward divorce.

And now, with this mysterious post, the star tennis player has simply added fuel to the rumours of her divorce. She said on her Instagram stories, " "What happens to broken hearts? To find Allah ".

According to a few Pakistani media sources, Mr. Malik reportedly cheated on Sania during one of his TV broadcasts. According to Pakistani media, the couple has drifted apart and has been living separately for some time. Rumour has it that the couple is no longer co-parenting their son Izhaan. However, neither of the celebrities has commented on it.

Sania and Shoaib married in a star-studded ceremony in April 2010 and have a four-year-old boy named Izhann. The pair recently celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's birthday in Dubai, with images posted by only Shoaib Malik.

