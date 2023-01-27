Sania Mirza Swan Song at Aus Open

Australian Open: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were defeated 6-7(2), 2-6 by the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the mixed doubles tournament at the Australian Open on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Sania will complete her career with six Grand Slam titles after losing in the Australian Open mixed doubles final at Rod Laver Arena. Sania has three women's doubles and many mixed doubles titles in her cabinet.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Sania Mirza cried and said "The journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18- year old. That was scary enough 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments, and play some great finals amongst you all. Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career at," Said Sania Mirza

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

Sania has already stated that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her last. Sania, who won her maiden Grand Slam championship at the Australian Open in 2009, shared the victory with fellow Indian Mahesh Bhupathi. In 2016, she won the women's doubles title at Melbourne Park alongside Swiss great Martina Hingis.

Also Read: Axar Patel Wedding Photos