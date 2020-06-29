HYDERABAD: The entire world is worried because of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is forced to stay inside their homes and the ace tennis planner Sania Mirza is no different. However, Sania is utilising her lockdown days in a productive manner. She is a hands-on mommy and often shares some of the videos through her Instagram handle. Sania Mirza and her husband, Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30, 2018.

Sania took to her Instagram and posted a funny video of her conversation with her son. In the video, one could see Sania asking her son, Izhaan that what does a doggie do, he said 'bow, bow, bow'. Later she asked him what does Asad Khalu (Anam Mirza's husband) do, to which the little munchkin showed some signs of a boundary. The next question Sania asks Izhaan is 'What about Baba (Shoaib Malik)' and the cutie pie says as six. Finally, Sania asks Izhaan to give him a high-five. Here is the video, check it out. Sania captioned the video as, "Asad khaalu hits a 4 but Baba hits a 6...he might be a bit biased." The video of Sania and Izhaan is going viral online. Within an hour, the video has got more than 1.7 lakh views and now it has over 6.8 lakh views.

Shoaib Malik was stuck in Pakistan while his wife Sania Mirza, and son Izhaan, have been in India due to the ban on international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Shoaib Malik will join the Pakistan squad in England late after spending some quality time with his wife and son, whom he has not met for five months due to the COVID-19 crisis.