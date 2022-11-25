Sania Mirza Shares Another Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Reports With Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star, posted another cryptic message on social media on Friday, amid reports that she and cricketer husband Shoaib Malik are divorcing.

Sania Mirza's most recent post comes just days after rumours of her and Shoaib Malik's breakup sparked a social media firestorm.The famous couple's cross-border love story has made them extremely popular in both India and Pakistan. She has recently shared a number of more single photos. Shoaib posted photos of the family celebrating their son's birthday, but Sania did not share them.

Sania recently celebrated her birthday without her husband Shoaib Malik. The Pakistan all-rounder posted a birthday greeting to Sania Mirza on Instagram, but the Indian tennis great did not respond or like it.

"You are human, made of light and dark. love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest," posted this poem on her Instagram status.

