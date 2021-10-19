Sania Mirza to Quit Social Media During India-Pakistan T20 Match

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to her official Instagram account and said that she wants to disappear from social media during India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

In the clips posted by the tennis star, she stated that she will disappear in order to avoid the toxicity on social media during the high-voltage match scheduled for October 24th.

Mirza has previously faced toxicity during matches between the arch-rivals because she is from India and her husband, Shoaib Mallik, is a veteran batsman for the Pakistan national cricket team.

Sania Mirza captioned the Instagram reel as bidding farewell, and the hilarious post drew a massive response from her fans and followers on social media.

Former India superstar Yuvraj Singh left a comment with the words "Good Idea" and laughing emojis.

Virat Kohli will captain India for the final time in T20Is after announcing that he will step down from captaincy duties in the short-ball format following the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Pakistan is led by Babar Azam, who is captaining the side for the first time in an ICC tournament.