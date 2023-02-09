Sania Mirza Hinting at Divorce on Instagram?

Tennis great Sania Mirza shared another cryptic message on her official Instagram handle amid divorce rumors. In recent months, there were several reports that Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband, Shoaib Malik, are divorcing.

Sania has made a number of cryptic social media postings since the news stories surfaced, adding fuel to the flames. With her recent Instagram post on Tuesday (7th February), divorce speculation has been fueled again. Sania Mirza shared a picture of herself and wrote "This is not the time to lose faith, this is the time to hold onto it"

Sania will retire from tennis at the end of the 2023 Dubai Championships, which will take place later this month. She was eliminated in the Round of 16 in the women's doubles category of the current Abu Dhabi Open when she and her partner Bethanine Mattek-Sands were defeated in straight sets.

