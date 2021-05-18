Sania Mirza Finds A New Coach In Izhaan

Sania is regarded as one of the most accomplished tennis players in history. Until retiring from singles in 2013, the 34-year-old was India's top-ranked player in both singles and doubles.

Now, Sania Mirza has got a new coach. Izhaan Mirza MalikIn, Sania Mirza's two-year-old son, is also coaching the six-time Grand Slam doubles and mixed champion.Izhaan Mirza Malik has 78k followers on Instagram.

The adorable video of Izhaan Mirza MalikIn was shared on Instagram by Izhaan's grandfather Imran Mirza.

Even after a decade, Sania is still the face of women's tennis in the world's second-most populous nation.

Sania's career peaked in 2015, when she teamed up with Swiss legend Martina Hingis to win at Beijing, Wuhan, Guangzhou, the US Open, Wimbledon, Charleston, Miami, Indian Wells, and the WTA Finals in Singapore.