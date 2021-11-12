Sania Mirza Brutally Trolled After She Watches Pakistan-Australia Semis in Dubai Stadium

With one match away, the T20 World Cup will come to an end. New Zealand and Australia were in the finals. They will meet on November 14 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In yesterday's match between Pakistan and Australia, many of the critics predicted that Pakistan will win the match, and at one point, Babar Azam's men took control of the match. The Australian batters gave up early wickets while chasing a total of 177 runs, and Pakistan took control of the match.

To support her husband, Shoaib Malik, tennis star Sania Mariza visited the stadium and watched the match. When Smith got out, Sania Mirza was seen clapping and supporting Pakistan. This picture was going viral and was trolling Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza trend has started on Twitter.

Sania Mirza plays for India and her husband for Pakistan. She did not come to support India when they were playing, wrote one user.

Here are a few tweets:

Sania Mirza is the undisputed winner of #NamakHaram



Pak should give her citizenship#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/VUAkKXrCFo — Dwaipayan Ghosh (@Dghosh171180) November 11, 2021

Sania Mirza is clapping for enemy country Pakistan that kills our soldiers on a daily basis pic.twitter.com/GBrD2jADBb — Girish (Headhunter) (@girishs2) November 11, 2021