Sania Mirza Announces Her Retirement From Tennis

Sania Mirza announced her tennis retirement on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website. The former World No. 1 doubles player will play her last match at Dubai's February WTA 1000 event.

In January, the 36-year-old will compete in women's doubles at the Australian Open against Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina. This is her final Grand Slam appearance after missing the US Open previous year due to an elbow ailment.

Mirza had intended to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season due to a longstanding calf issue, but an elbow injury in August forced her to withdraw from the US Open.

Sania Mirza, widely considered as her country's finest female tennis player, has six Grand Slam doubles championships to her name and will participate in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she won the women's doubles title in 2016. Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles championship in 2005 when she won in her hometown of Hyderabad. By 2007, she had broken into the top 30 and was ranked 27th in the world.

