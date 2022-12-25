Sakshi Premier League 2023 Format, Start Date, Entry Fee and Other Details

A super chance for the Telugu state's budding cricket players to prove their talent. The Sakshi Premier League is giving you the stage to showcase your skills. One of the leading cricket league tournaments, the Sakshi Premier League, is back with another super season. The fourth season of the Sakshi Premier League will begin in January 2023.

Here are the complete details regarding the tournament:

Tournament format:

Firstly, the matches will be played at the district, regional, and state levels in a knockout format. These matches will be played for 10 overs. District-level winners qualify for the regional-level tournaments.

At the regional level, the matches will be played for 20 overs. Regional-level tournament winners compete for the title in a round-robin league format at the state level.

Entry Fee:

Teams who want to participate in this tournament have to pay Rs. 1,500 as an entry fee. This amount can be paid both online and offline. Details are also available on the website, https://www.arenaone.in/registration. Entries must be sent by January 6th.

Age Limit:

Junior Level: Under-19 (born after January 1, 2003)

Senior Level: Under–25 (must be born after 1–1–1997)

Junior college teams, CBSE school teams (plus 11, 12), ITI and polytechnic teams are eligible to play at the junior college level. Degree, PG, Medicine, Engineering, and Pharma college teams can play at the senior level.

How many teams can play in the Sakshi Premier League?

A maximum of two teams can be sent from each college. Both teams also have to pay separate entry fees. A player who plays for one team cannot play for another team. While playing matches, players must show proof of age and their college identity card (original) during the match. Batters and wicketkeepers must wear helmets, leg pads, under guards, hand gloves, white dress, and white shoes during the match.

Phone numbers to contact the organisers for other details

Telangana: 9505514424, 9666013544

Andhra Pradesh: 9912671555, 7075709205, 9666697219

