Sakshi Premier League 2022 Final Winners

The Sakshi Premier League, which is organised by Sakshi Media, ended on a high note. The final matches for the U-19 and U-25 men were held at the MLR cricket ground, Dundigal, in Hyderabad. The Sakshi Premier League state winners are U-25 - MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT), while Goutham Junior College won the U-19.

The final winners received the title from MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, MLRIT secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Avinash college of commerce Avinash, and Sakshi CGM Kamal Kishore Reddy.

In the senior final match between MLRIT College and Vaagdevi Degree College, MLRIT College players displayed an all-round performance to win the match by 35 runs. MLRIT players Aligna Vinay (25), Nadipally Anirudh (23), Ch. Chandra Sekhar (16), and Aliga Nitin (14), led the team to post a substantial total against Vaagdevi Degree. GSK Reddy of Vaagdevi Degree College was the star bowler for the team, picking up three wickets in two overs.

Senior Winners- MLRIT

Chasing the total, Vaagdevi Degree college captain GSK Reddy and opener G Bhargav played a good knock which boosted their score. However, the MLRIT team won the match.

Senior Runners- Vaagdevi Degree College

Meanwhile, in the junior final match between Gowtham Junior College and KLN Junior College, Anvith Reddy and D Manish stole the show and lifted the Sakshi Premier League title for their college.

Junior Winners - Gowtham Junior College

Opener Anvith Reddy played a one-man inning and scored 60 runs. In 10 overs, Gowtham Junior College set a target of 82. Chasing the total, bowler D Manish broke the batting line-up of KLN Junior College College. He achieved a five-wicket haul in this match. KLN Junior College players were all-out for 49 in 9.2 overs.

Junior Winners- KLN Junior College