Sakshi Premier League 2022 Andhra Pradesh State Winners, Prize Money

Sakshi Media Group's Sakshi Premier League (SPL) 2022 state-level cricket tournament was completed on Wednesday. In the senior category, the Seicom Degree College (Tirupati) team won, while Sir CR Reddy Polytechnic College (Eluru) lifted the title in the juniors category. Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy awarded the title to the winners

Seniors' Final Match:

Seicom Degree College defeated Maharaj Vijayaram Gajapati Raj (MVGR) Engineering College (Vijayanagaram) by two runs in the senior division final. After winning the toss, Seicom Degree College chose to bat first, scoring 96 runs in 10 overs despite losing seven wickets.

Afroz scored 48 runs off 24 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while Dharani scored 14 runs. MVGR bowlers Tarun Tej grabbed three wickets, while Vamsi took two.

Chasing the target of 97 runs Ravi Kiran (26), Saipraneeth (16) and Prasad (19) scored runs. The MVGR team needed three runs off the last ball to win, and Akash, who was at the crease tried a tremendous shot but was caught at the boundary by Seicom College fielder Abbas. Earlier, MVGR batsmen

Junior Final Match:

In the junior final, CR Reddy College beat Sai Ganapathi Junior College (Visakhapatnam) by six wickets. In 10 overs, Sai Ganapathi College scored 62 runs. Sanjay grabbed four wickets for CR Reddy College, while Rewanth and Manoj Dutt each took one. CR Reddy team finished the chase in 7.2 overs.

Man Of The Match and Series:

S Afroz was named Man of the Match in the senior category, while M Ravikiran was named Player of the Series.

In the junior division, G. Sanjay earned both the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series awards.

Prize Money:

The champions in the senior and junior divisions received a cheque for Rs 25,000, while the runners-up received a cheque for Rs 15,000.

At the award event, Sakshi Deputy Editor Raghava Reddy, Advertise GM Venkat Reddy, KLU Admin Director JSR Srinivas, Associate Dean Hari Kishore, Dean MHS Kishore Babu, and others were present.