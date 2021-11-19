Sakshi Dhoni Birthday Celebrations in Pictures

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wife Sakshi Sindh dhoni is celebrating her 33rd birthday today(November 19). Sakshi is now in Ranchi with Dhoni and her daughter Jeeva.

MS Dhoni celebrated his wife Sakshi's birthday with friends and family at their Ranchi home. Sakshi Dhoni's friend posted the video of Sakshi cutting the cake on Instagram. MS may be seen smiling next to Sakshi while wearing a trendy black T-shirt. Now, the video has gone viral on social media

Earlier, there was news that Sakshi Dhoni is going to become a mother for the second time. Despite the fact that neither Dhoni nor Sakshi did not respond to that.

MS married Sakshi in Dehradun in a simple ceremony, and their first kid, Ziva, was born in 2015. Sakshi is quite active on social media, whilst MS has remained silent since 2013. He posts on social media on rare occasions, and most of his posts are about his family or his bikes.