Saketh Myneni- Yuki Bhambri Win Title in The ATP 2022 Challenger

Andhra Pradesh tennis player Saket Myneni, a member of the Indian Davis Cup team, won the 11th Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Doubles title of his career.

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri of India defeated the second seed, Roman Zebavi (Czech Republic) and Andrej Martin (Slovakia), 6–3, 7–5 in the men's doubles final of the Czech Open in Prostezov on Friday.

In the semi-finals, the Saket-Yuki duo defeated the top-seeded Erler-Medler (Austria) 6–4, 6–4 and defeated the third-seeded Molcha Nov (Ukraine) 7–6 (7/4), 3–6, 13–11 in the quarterfinals.

The winning Saket-Yuki duo received prize money of 5,250 euros (Rs. 4 lakh 37 thousand) and 100 ranking points.

Also Read: Telugu State Girls Win Gold, Silver, And Bronze Medals In 100M Hurdles At National Federation Cup Championship