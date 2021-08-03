Saina Nehwal Yet to Congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu on Monday stated she received a congratulatory message from top National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, but she has not received any similar gesture yet from shuttler, Saina Nehwal following her bronze medal winning accomplishment at the Olympics.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, won a bronze medal in Tokyo on Sunday, becoming the second Indian and first woman from the country to win two Olympic medals, five years after winning silver in Rio.

A day after earning her second Olympic medal, she addressed a virtual press conference and replied when asked if she received any messages from Gopichand and Saina after her win. "Of course, Gopi Sir wished me congrats," I haven't looked at social media. I'm slowly responding to everyone.

Sindhu stated, "Gopi sir messaged me, but Saina no. We don't speak often, so...."

Saina Nehwal, who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after a series of qualifiers were cancelled, hasn't been very active on social media recently, and hasn't shared any messages of congratulations for the Indian Olympic team.