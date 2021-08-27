Sachin's Daughter Sara Tendulkar Dating KKR Player?

The Indian Batsman and Koltaka Knight Riders player Shubman Gill missed the England series due to injury but he is now ready to make a comeback in the second edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UA

Aside from the cricket, Shubman frequently makes news for his knockout looks and his relationship status.

Shubman has been linked to batting star Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar for quite some time. Both Shubman and Sara follow each other on Instagram, and although Shubman follows Sara's family, netizens were surprised to see that Sara also follows Shubman's sister Shahneel Gill and Simran Sidhu on Instagram.

On the other hand, Sara and Shubman have not commented on their relationship so far, but they frequently comment or like each other's social media postings, which quickly become viral when followers notice them.

Notably, Shubman was recently questioned about whether he was single during an Instagram question-and-answer session. Shubman responded that he is now single and has no plans to enter into a romantic relationship in the near future.