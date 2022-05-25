Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction To Arjun IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar has been in the news for quite some time now. He was picked up by the Mumbai Indians team in 2021 and 2022 but didn't make his debut. He was even dropped from the Ranji Trophy knockout round match against Uttarakhand in Bangalore in June. Arjun Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane were selected for the Mumbai team early in February. For this important knockout round match, Arjun Tendulkar wasn't selected and Ajinkya Rahane is recovering from injury.

Arjun, a left-arm bowler, and left-handed hitter was signed by the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh during the super auction but did not play a single game in the lucrative league's two seasons

Speaking on Arjun Tendulkar's selection in his YouTube video, SachinInsight, the batting legend has advised his son that the road ahead would be difficult and he should work hard.

Also Read: LSG or RCB, Who Will Win IPL 2022 Eliminator Match?

The cricket legend, who has been linked with the Mumbai Indians, has also said that he does not influence team choices. Sachin Tendulkar revealed the advice he offered to his son Arjun, to focus on his game and not worry about squad selection.