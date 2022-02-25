Sachin Tendulkar Hurt, Check Why

Sachin Tendulkar's morphed photographs were used to promote a casino called 'Big Daddy' in Goa, and the former Indian captain recently announced that he will sue for the misusage.

Tendulkar shared a post on social media that his legal team is trying to take action against the casino and that he has nothing to do with gambling, cigarettes, or alcohol.

"Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media," Tendulkar captioned the post.

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino. I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol – directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," Tendulkar’s tweet read

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," he added.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Match Date, Streaming Details

Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. pic.twitter.com/VCJfdyJome — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2022

Tendulkar has been a tremendous player for the Indian cricket team for 24 years, having made his debut at the age of 16, and he still owns the majority of the records in the book.

.