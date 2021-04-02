Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised As Per Medical Advice

Legandary Indian cricketer and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure six days after testing positive for the coronavirus infection.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on Friday, saying that he had been hospitalized as per medical advice. The batting legend, who was a part of the 2011 world cup win, wished all the Indians and his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 world cup win. He urged the people to take care and stay safe.

Here is the tweet:

While cricket fans are celebrating the 2011 World cup win. The news about Sachin's ill health has come as a dampener for millions of his fans worldwide. Tendulkar was previously quarantined at home after experiencing mild covid symptoms. It is known that Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had tested positive after taking part in a recently held match.