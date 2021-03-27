Sachin Tendulkar In Home Quarantine After Contracting COVID Infection

Cricket Icon, former India captain Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Coronavirus. The legendary cricketer took to social media to confirm the news.

I am currently in home isolation, the legendary cricketer has said in a message on social media. "I've quarantined myself at home and am following all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," Sachin stated on social media.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times. He recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veterans' tournament in Raipur.

Tendulkar said that he took all necessary precautions to ensure he kept Covid-19 at bay but he developed mild symptoms.

