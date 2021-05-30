Sachin Tendulkar Has Regrets In His Cricket Career: Deets Inside

Cricket icon, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who has the distinction of playing 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, while scoring 51 and 49 centuries respectively in more than two decades of his career, revealed that he also had regrets in life.

"I have two regrets. The first is that I never had the opportunity to play with Sunil Gavaskar. When I was younger, Gavaskar was my batting idol, and I regret not having the opportunity to play with him in a team. Tendulkar said, "Gavaskar retired a couple of years before I made my debut."

"My other regret is I didn't get the chance to play against Sir Vivian Richards, who was a childhood hero of mine. I was lucky enough to play against him in county cricket, but I still regret not having the opportunity to do so in an international match.

"Despite the fact that Sir Richards retired in 1991 and our careers overlapped by a few years, we never got to play against each other," Sachin said.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013 after amassing 15,921 Test runs is still the all-time highest run-scorer in Tests and One-Day Internationals.