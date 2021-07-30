Sachin, Kumble Raise Awareness on International Tiger Day 2021

On International Tiger Day 2021, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar delivered an important message about tiger conservation on Instagram. Tendulkar also shared some photos from his visit to the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Instagram, "Always a treat to witness these magnificent big cats in the wild! We have to do all that it takes to protect them, as the existence of our jungles depends on them. "

Fans of the renowned Indian batsman praised his initiative as well.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble, who is well-known for his wildlife photography, also marked the event by posting a photo of a tiger on his official Instagram account.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to commemorate International Tigers Day.